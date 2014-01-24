* On-site power covers about 25 pct of industrial demand

* Regulator chief supports plans to reforms renewable policy

* Some firms say on-site stations not viable if must pay

* Says he can ensure stability of the power grid

By Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Germany's energy regulator endorses a proposal to require companies that produce their own power pay hundreds of millions of euros to help support renewable energy, saying they could otherwise keep old, inefficient plants in operation.

The proposal is part of a plan by Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, backed by the cabinet on Wednesday, to reform the way Germany supports the production of power from wind, sunshine and other renewable sources as costs have spiralled out of control and have burdened household bill-payers.

"It is not right if a business model only works because it is based on saving state charges and fees," Jochen Homann, president of the Bonn-based Bundesnetzagentur authority told Reuters.

"This could lengthen the life span of old power stations just because they are grouped with an industrial firm, although they would not be able to compete in the market against more modern plants," he said at an energy conference.

Companies' on-site installations produce 50 terawatt hours a year (TWh), 25 percent of the power consumed by industry, to avoid paying some of the 24 billion euros ($32.6 billion) in annual renewable energy subsidies that fall the heaviest on households.

Chemical firms BASF and Bayer, protesting the plan along with other companies, said their power plants would not be viable if the charges were levied.

The draft proposal calls for industry to pay as much as 90 percent of the surcharge, currently 6.24 cents per kilowatt-hour, on power produced by their own plants.

Industry lobbies estimate the value of the green charges avoided by on-site producers at several hundred million euros.

Gabriel's reform plan made no mention, however, of the multi-billion euro green exemptions granted to about 2,000 industrial firms, a policy now under investigation by the European Commission.

These wider exemptions are designed to safeguard industry's competitiveness in world markets, but the list includes firms, from golf courses to Deutsche Bahn, that are not exporters.

Some on-site power producers are on that list, giving them the option to get cheaper, exempted prices from the grid, even if they closed their own stations. Corporate opposition is increasing, nevertheless, because of fears industries could lose all such privileges.

FIXING NETWORK GAPS

Homann as a top civil servant is a vital player in the implementation of energy reform.

His agency oversees transmission firms that must ensure a steady supply of power, a task that has become more difficult since Germany shut 40 percent of its nuclear plants in 2011 and has been installing renewable capacity, with variable output that depends on the weather. Renewables contributed 23.4 percent to total electricity output last year.

The government wants to cut renewable subsidies by about a third by 2015 and oblige green producers to participate in the wholesale power market.

"These plans tally with what we have been demanding and go in the right direction," Homann said.

The agency's main job is to guarantee grid stability at all times. This now entails holding extra capacity on standby should winter cold trigger a rise in demand, renewable power supplies fall short or if more power must be injected in the South to counter surging wind power in the North.

Homann said he was on top of the situation.

Germany has so far not needed to draw on some 2,540 megawatts (MW) of emergency power capacity the agency signed up to guard against disruptions in the 2013/14 winter. Homann said the 2014/2015 winter would need the same additional provisions.

In 2015/16, the targeted closure of the Grafenrheinfeld reactor, which is operated by E.ON, will require standby reserves to rise to 4,800 MW, because grids cannot be revamped in time to counter increased risks of shortages in winter.

But Homann said the gap can be handled.

"I am very confident that we will find sufficient reserves for the Grafenrheinfeld winter," he told the conference. (Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; editing by Jane Baird)