* Same reserve as last winter appears adequate as Q4 nears

* Nuclear plant closures left grids short of capacity

* Network companies to negotiate deals with operators

* Regulator says won't allow plant closures in south

MUNICH, Sept 5 Germany's power grid needs around two gigawatts (GW) as reserve capacity to avoid shortages in the coming winter, the country's energy regulator said on Wednesday, lowering earlier predictions.

"We are working with such a target figure (2 GW), which is roughly the same as last winter," Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) said at an industry conference.

"But it could still change, if there are more capacity closures, so it's a moving target," he added.

The BNetzA monitors supply and demand and ensures the stability of networks in Europe's biggest power market.

Homann two months ago predicted more than 2.15 GW would be needed to avoid shortfalls on the power grids.

He said that latest projections made by transmission grid firms (TSOs) had produced a more conservative estimate, but there would be constant reviews.

Power markets crucially need to know if supply is certain after Germany closed eight big nuclear plants last year and as network stability in the 2011/2012 proved tricky at times.

The TSOs' task is to establish how much reserve will be needed and buy capacity promises from plant operators.

Homann said the nuclear decision, taken in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, will constrain supply not just in 2012/2013 but also for the next few years when extra precautions will have to be taken to prevent blackouts in high-demand periods.

The 2 GW are equivalent to two big nuclear plants.

As most of the nuclear plants shut last year were located in the heavily industrialised south of the country, the BNetzA is monitoring the region.

"We are working on transitory solutions under high pressure," he said. "It is clear that idling capacity in the south will not be permissible."

He said that operators, who argue that power prices are too unattractive to keep operating certain old plants - wholesale prices are at two-year lows - would not be given clearance for hasty closure plans.

Current voluntary declarations that power plants would not be shut were "not good enough" and might need to be backed by legal stipulations requiring a certain capacity floor, he added.

He also said that a new power cable from eastern German Halle southwards to Schweinfurt in Bavaria needed to be built by end-2015 or early 2016 at the latest, when E.ON's huge southern Grafenrheinfeld power reactor is to shut permanently. (Reporting Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)