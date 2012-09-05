* Same reserve as last winter appears adequate as Q4 nears
* Nuclear plant closures left grids short of capacity
* Network companies to negotiate deals with operators
* Regulator says won't allow plant closures in south
MUNICH, Sept 5 Germany's power grid needs around
two gigawatts (GW) as reserve capacity to avoid shortages in the
coming winter, the country's energy regulator said on Wednesday,
lowering earlier predictions.
"We are working with such a target figure (2 GW), which is
roughly the same as last winter," Jochen Homann, president of
the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) said at an industry conference.
"But it could still change, if there are more capacity
closures, so it's a moving target," he added.
The BNetzA monitors supply and demand and ensures the
stability of networks in Europe's biggest power market.
Homann two months ago predicted more than 2.15 GW would be
needed to avoid shortfalls on the power grids.
He said that latest projections made by transmission grid
firms (TSOs) had produced a more conservative estimate, but
there would be constant reviews.
Power markets crucially need to know if supply is certain
after Germany closed eight big nuclear plants last year and as
network stability in the 2011/2012 proved tricky at
times.
The TSOs' task is to establish how much reserve will be
needed and buy capacity promises from plant operators.
Homann said the nuclear decision, taken in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster, will constrain supply not just in 2012/2013
but also for the next few years when extra precautions will have
to be taken to prevent blackouts in high-demand periods.
The 2 GW are equivalent to two big nuclear plants.
As most of the nuclear plants shut last year were located in
the heavily industrialised south of the country, the BNetzA is
monitoring the region.
"We are working on transitory solutions under high
pressure," he said. "It is clear that idling capacity in the
south will not be permissible."
He said that operators, who argue that power prices are too
unattractive to keep operating certain old plants - wholesale
prices are at two-year lows - would not be given clearance for
hasty closure plans.
Current voluntary declarations that power plants would not
be shut were "not good enough" and might need to be backed by
legal stipulations requiring a certain capacity floor, he added.
He also said that a new power cable from eastern German
Halle southwards to Schweinfurt in Bavaria needed to be built by
end-2015 or early 2016 at the latest, when E.ON's huge southern
Grafenrheinfeld power reactor is to shut permanently.
