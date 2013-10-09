BERLIN Oct 9 Germany's surcharge for renewable energy will rise next year, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday, pushing up power prices for households and industry and raising pressure on the government to scale back incentives for green sources.

Network operator sources said they had calculated the surcharge would increase by about 1 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) next year to 6.307 cents per kWh.

The closely-watched surcharge, to be officially announced next week, is levied on consumers to finance subsidies, or feed-in-tariffs, for renewable power. This year it jumped by 47 percent, triggering a political storm due to the resulting sharp rise in the cost of electricity.

Under the system of feed-in-tariffs, introduced more than a decade ago to boost Germany's green energy production, power from sources like wind and solar is fed into the grid at above-market rates.

The renewable surcharge covers the difference between guaranteed prices paid for renewable energy and market prices for conventional energy generated from burning fossil fuels.

The increase is mainly due to the cost of exemptions from the surcharge granted to power-intensive industries and also to lower market prices for electricity. To a lesser degree the growth in renewable energy is responsible, said the sources.

The four leading high voltage network operators that set the surcharge are due to officially release the increase on Oct. 15 based on their forecast of renewable power production for 2014.

The operators are 50Hertz, owned by Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM, E.ON's former high voltage grid unit TenneT, RWE's former unit Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit TransnetBW.

The sources said the final calculation had not yet been made so the figure could still change a little.

The operators declined to comment on the figure.

The cost of electricity is a problem a new government under conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, seeking a coalition partner after her conservatives were elected the biggest party in last month's election, will have to address quickly.

Industry, which has complained that the rising surcharge is driving up energy bills and threatening its competitiveness, is pressing the government to rein in the incentives.

Merkel, who has made the shift to renewable energy a flagship policy, has said reducing feed-in-tariffs will be a priority of a third term. She is also widely expected to cut back the industry exemptions. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)