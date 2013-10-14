BERLIN Oct 14 Germany's surcharge for renewable
energy will rise by almost 1 cent to 6.24 cents per kilowatt
hour (kWh) next year, increasing power prices for households and
companies, industry and government sources familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
The surcharge, levied on consumers to finance subsidies for
renewable power, rose by almost 2 cents to 5.277 cents this
year, causing widespread criticism as the cost of electricity
increased sharply.
The rise for 2014 means an average household that uses 3500
kWh will have to pay around 40 euros more for electricity from
renewable energy like wind or solar power next year than it did
in 2013.
The surcharge covers the difference between guaranteed
prices paid for renewable energy and market prices for
conventional energy generated from burning fossil fuels. Its
rise raises pressure on the government to cut back on incentives
for green sources.
The increase is largely due to the cost of power-intensive
industries having exemptions from the surcharge, lower market
prices for electricity and the growth in renewable energy.
Officials are due to formally announce the surcharge for
next year on Tuesday.
