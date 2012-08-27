FRANKFURT Aug 27 Germany's energy strategy will cost consumers dearly as costs for new renewable power generation units and networks must be passed on, the head of the German unit of Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall was quoted saying on Monday.

"In the next 10 years some investments totalling 150 billion euros ($187.8 billion) will be necessary," Vattenfall Europe chief Tuomo Hatakka told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview. "I assume that the bill for private customers will rise by up to 30 percent to 2020."

He also said the planned shift away from nuclear and fossil fuels towards green energy derived from wind and solar would take longer than expected, citing delays to important projects such as connections to offshore wind parks.

Vattenfall's parent group, one of Europe's top energy firms, took a 10.2 billion crowns charge related to the enforced closure of its German nuclear plants last year.

It will expand more into wind and biomass but operates huge lignite or brown coal-fired power stations in eastern Germany which it built in the 1990s.

German consumers must ultimately pay rising subsidies for renewables which are paid above market rates under the law while new transmission grids carrying the power from remote places to consumption centres will also need to be financed, he said.

"This is not explained often enough," Hatakka said.

Germany already records the second-highest power prices in Europe. Households and industry alike fear the system shift will cost them ever more, discouraging spending and impairing industry's competitiveness.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to talk to social lobby groups on Tuesday about quelling the power price spiral.

Hatakka said that aside from the price discussion, there was no threat of power supply gaps while the new installations were broght on line because of overcapacity, which had resulted from the rapid expansion of renewables in recent years.

Only the south of the country stands to see some tightness and needs to plan for new conventional capacity, he said. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)