* TenneT secures 940 MW from five Austrian plants for 2012/13

* Renews contracts first arranged in 2011/12 winter

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German power grid operator TenneT said on Monday it has secured renewed assurances of 940 megawatts (MW) of Austrian power capacity to act as a reserve in case of tight supply situations in Germany this winter.

The company, whose Dutch parent bought utility E.ON's central German power grid in 2009, last winter drew on this capacity for the months of October through March after Germany switched off eight nuclear plants in 2011.

The capacity contracted by TenneT can offer half of what Germany needs in additional standby power to manage difficult situations when it gets cold and dark and renewable power is unavailable.

"This way, we can contribute to ensuring that the supply situation in the coming winter can be made safer," TenneT TSO GmbH's chief executive Martin Fuchs said in a statement.

The Austrian capacity will come from five gas- and oil-fired units operated by utilities Verbund and EVN.

Fuchs said the reliability of electricity supply had been undermined by the increasing amount of renewable power appearing on the grids, which has preference as and when it is produced depending on weather patterns, and by the decrease in nuclear power which is available round-the-clock.

Apart from short-term measures, real improvement would only materialise once transmission grids had been expanded, he said.

TenneT is one of Germany's four transmission firms responsible for ensuring high voltage power flows across the regions of Europe's biggest economy.

The groups are obliged to safeguard smooth grid operations under supervision by the energy regulatory authority, BnetzA.

TenneT's grid borders on Austria as it stretches from the south-east up to the north-west in a corridor.

BnetzA head Jochen Homann said recently that at current conditions, 2,000 MW in total would be necessary as stand-by capacity, which is as much as last winter.

Most of the nuclear plants shut were in the industrialised south, creating possible gaps there in particular. The 2,000 MW are equivalent to two big nuclear plants. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Markus Wacket; Editing by Anthony Barker)