* Wind park firm says requested cable not forthcoming
* Regulator opens proceedings, says case could be costly
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Aug 15 German energy network agency
BnetzA said on Wednesday it had opened a case against grid
operator TenneT stemming from its failure to link a
North Sea wind farm to the grid.
The move follows a complaint brought by developer Windreich
and is part of a wider clash between the German
government spurring offshore wind projects and TenneT, the firm
responsible for linking them to the grid.
"If TenneT was found to have acted negligently, this could
trigger high indemnity claims in a civil law case," said a
BnetzA spokeswoman, who added that a hearing is scheduled for
Sept. 12.
TenneT did not respond to requests for comment.
Windreich Chairman Willi Balz said his company submitted a
complaint because TenneT took no action after it requested a
branch line be run from an existing North Sea cable to its
Deutsche Bucht wind park.
TenneT had operated satisfactorily in providing links to
Windreich's MEG1 and Global Tech 1 wind parks, Balz said.
TenneT has said it has started preparing links to 5.5
gigawatts (GW) of planned offshore wind capacity involving
investment of 6 billion euros but that it lacks the funds to
build all the power cables required by Germany's planned
offshore wind park expansion.
Media have put the funding shortfall at 15 billion euros
($18.48 billion).
Last week, a media report said the German government wants
Dutch firm TenneT to sell its German unit to investors such as
insurance companies to secure the necessary finance, citing
sources familiar with the negotiations.
TenneT said it was interested in attracting money for the
offshore projects but had no plans to sell its German onshore
grid.
Separately, BnetzA last month submitted a draft on the
status of grid operator certifications to the European
Commission required under new EU regulations in which it
threatened to deny certification to TenneT.
The BnetzA spokeswoman said that the authority aimed to
raise pressure on TenneT to ensure it fulfils its obligation to
provide power connections for new plants.
"The authority has repeated its call on TenneT to look for
financially powerful partners," she said.
TenneT and its three peers operating German long-distance
grids say the finance crisis makes it hard for them to get
loans.
Last year they were allowed to recover a return on their own
(not borrowed) invested capital in new grids of 9.05 percent via
usage charges.
($1 = 0.8116 euros)
