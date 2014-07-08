(Corrects to 400-500 million euros from dollars)

* Committed to 4-5 bln euros spending over next decade

* Green law reform to help unleash huge projects

* Showpiece will be Sued-Ost-Link from Halle to Augsburg

* Plans 1st European offshore wind grid across borders

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, July 8 German power grid operator 50Hertz plans to invest 400-500 million euros this year to erect transmission lines that will carry wind power from Germany's remote areas to its industrial centres to support its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Chief Executive Boris Schucht said in an interview the eastern German transmission system operator is among companies holding the key to ensuring the transformation process known as the 'Energiewende' gets the infrastructure support necessary to succeed.

Germany needs to expand transmission capacity from the less industrialised North, where most of its offshore wind capacity is coming online, to the highly industrialised South, the location of many of its nuclear stations that are set to close by 2022.

50Hertz plans to build 1,000 km of long-distance power lines through 2023 and also to branch out into the Baltic Sea to create an interconnector system as a bridge to tap Nordic hydro power in future decades, Schucht said.

"Our target is to build about 100 km a year of the grid expansion that Germany needs to integrate renewable power," he said.

"This year, we will invest between 400 and 500 million euros with a high certainty, and probably even exceed that."

The figure is in line with 50Hertz's investment targets of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($5.5-$6.80 billion) over the next decade, which it published in March.

The company, whose name stands for a stable network frequency, is owned by Belgian grid firm Elia and currently operates a 9,800 km grid.

Schucht was interviewed shortly after the cabinet and lower house of parliament approved Germany's energy reform plan, which will cap spending on renewables but ultimately safeguard the transition to renewables from fossil fuels and nuclear energy.

Although there are still wrangles with the EU Commission, the law could be confirmed before Aug. 1.

"The government's energy policy has been made more precise, and that gives us a reliable framework for the planned grid expansion corridors," Schucht said.

BALTIC SEA POWER BRIDGE

50Hertz is planning a big North-South corridor for 2022, a 1 billion euro project with sector peer Amprion, which is named Korridor D or Sued-Ost-Link and will run from near Halle in eastern German to near Augsburg in Bavaria.

Schucht said the reform package included more possible options to lay cable for the corridor underground, which would help 50Hertz overcome local opposition to construction.

Under a regulated system, German grid operators ultimately recover their spending on infrastructure by charging consumers grid usage fees.

Half of 50Hertz's planned spending through 2023 is for onshore grids and the other half for the construction of power supply lines for offshore wind in the Baltic Sea, Schucht said.

50Hertz's most high-profile international project is its deal to cooperate with Danish operator Energinet.dk to link two offshore wind parks in the Baltic by 2018.

Europe's first international offshore grid will take shape when the 600 megawatt Danish wind park Kriegers Flak and EnBW's 288 MW German Baltic 2 wind farm are connected.

The 300 million euro project will help allow power swaps between Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which Schucht said would enable more wholesale power trading and stabilise security of supply.

"Scandinavia has vast hydropower storage and can export when the wind here does not blow or the sun does not shine ... But when the wind blows here, power can be exported (there)," he said.

He also said Elia was in a good position to form cross-shareholding alliances with other European grid operators but that potential sellers, driven by national interests, could have elevated ideas of potential prices.

"At the moment we don't see any big steps towards a market consolidation (in northwest Europe)," he said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (editing by Jane Baird)