ESSEN, Germany, Feb 15 Fees charged by German power and gas network operators will fall further over the next few years, so would-be investors in the lucrative sector should factor in lower earnings in future, the head of the federal network agency said on Monday.

The agency sets the fees for five year periods, aiming to keep energy prices as low as possible for consumers.

Fees have dropped in the past five years as falling inflation has capped labour and other costs. Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, said fees will be cut again for the next five-year term which begins in 2017 for the transmission of gas and in 2018 for electricity.

"They will in no case remain as high as they are now," Homann told Reuters during a meeting ahead of the E-World trade show this week in Essen. Germany is Europe's biggest energy market.

The watchdog is mandated to work out caps on the future earnings periods in the course of this year.

Currently, returns on equity capital employed are set at 9.05 percent for new constructions and at 7.81 percent for existing energy grids.

Those levels are still relatively high and investors have been lining up to secure a steady income, irrespective of falling prices and demand for fuels.

Homann did not forecast how much fees might fall but said that even though they will be lower in future they would be kept at levels that should still be enough to make network infrastructure an attractive investment proposition.

"They will still lure enough providers of capital," he said.

Decreases in the fees charged by grid operators for power transport should in theory spell savings for consumers, who under German law pay these collectively, as part of their final bills.

But the management cost of handling rising renewable power volumes as Germany moves to a low carbon economy is due to rise, probably keeping this cost element high, Homann said.

Grid fees account for a quarter of final power prices.

Leading grid companies paid 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) last year to scale down excess wind power in northern Germany, bring online reserve plants in the industrial south amid local shortages, and to intervene in plant schedules.

Asked about such costs this year, Homann said: "They will certainly not be below latest levels." ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Susan Fenton)