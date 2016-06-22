* Danes say their main power gateway into Germany is blocked
* Local German transport links to arrive only by 2020
* One of many problem areas identified by EU grid lobby
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, June 22 German consumers are
losing out as delays in installing cross-country wind power
lines are curbing Germany's ability to import cheaper
electricity from Nordic countries, Danish producers say.
Germany's biggest grid operator TenneT has delayed major
power lines, to bring wind power from the north to the
industrialised south - where nuclear plants are being shut down
- by three years to 2025.
More time is needed for legislation to put lines underground
to quell residents' opposition. But the delay means German grids
are clogging up as the country has ramped up its own wind power
output in recent years and that gets grid priority, leaving less
room for cross-border volumes coming in from Scandinavia.
"Power prices in Germany are higher than in the Nordics. If
more exports from Denmark were allowed, it would reduce prices
in Germany and that would benefit German consumers," said
Carsten Chachah, senior adviser at the Dansk Energi association.
"Today, they are losing out," he added.
TenneT TSO GmbH, the German arm of the Dutch TenneT BV
group, and western German peer Amprion have said there is no
alternative if a shift to renewable energy is to succeed, but
the situation is thwarting European plans for a single energy
market.
The European umbrella group for grid companies, ENTSO-E, in
a 10-year network development plan published in Brussels on
Wednesday, said Europe's grids must be extended to help
harmonise markets.
Western Denmark's Jutland peninsula used only 5 percent of
potentially 1,800 megawatts (MW) of export capacity to Germany
in the first quarter of 2016, down from 13 percent in 2015 and
28 percent in 2014, data from Dansk Energi shows.
The Jutland route represents around 40 percent of potential
Nordic power export capacity to west Europe. Apart from holding
back Danish exports, its underutilisation also has negative
repercussions on southbound power flows out of Sweden and
Norway.
Yet Nordic hydroelectric power would be cheaper than
Germany's domestic production, dominated by coal, gas and
subsidised wind and solar power.
As well as being held up by opposition from residents and
red tape, the north-south lines will cost more than forecast,
Germany's big three grid operators, which also include 50Hertz
in eastern Germany, have warned.
Germany has built ever more wind turbines in recent years,
as Berlin targets 40 to 45 percent renewable power share by 2025
to help fight climate change. But the delays to the new power
lines mean the north of Germany has excess wind power supply
while the south risks suffering shortages for some time to come.
"It is true that the maximum export capacity from the
Nordics into Germany can barely be tapped," said a spokeswoman
for TenneT in Germany, which is in charge of a corridor running
from Denmark to the very south of the country.
"This is due to the accelerating wind power expansion. But
new local lines will be ready by 2020."
This includes a 120-kilometre line along the west coast of
Germany's northern Schleswig-Holstein state and another 150-km
one, from Hamburg to Kassoe in Denmark.
The spokeswoman said TenneT was in regular discussion with
its Danish peer and with regulators in both countries.
The European Commission is seeking to mediate the issues
between the member states, a Commission source told Reuters.
ENTSO-E also said there were many other bottleneck areas in
the 35 European countries it represents, among them the Iberian
peninsula, which has limited connection with France.
