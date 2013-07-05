BERLIN, July 5 Germany's government agreed on Friday that its top four power grid operators could turn to individual investors to raise up to 15 percent of the 20 billion euros ($25.8 billion) needed for network expansion.

Germany last year set a network expansion plan for the coming decade to accommodate its exit from nuclear power and increased focus on renewables. This will require new power lines to transfer electricity from remote wind farms, for example, to industrial centres.

In a scheme known as the citizen's dividend, members of the public would invest a minimum sum of 1,000 euros per person and receive an interest rate of up to 5 percent.

The government has tried to encourage people to become stakeholders in local grids.

"The citizen's dividend can be an important instrument to encourage a swifter expansion of the power grid and bring a greater acceptance of the energy switch," the environment and economy ministries said in a statement.

The four grid firms are Dutch-owned TenneT, which bought E.ON's grid; Amprion, the former grid of utility RWE ; 50Hertz, the former grid of Vattenfall Europe ; and utility EnBW's TransnetBW. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; editing by Jane Baird)