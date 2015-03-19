BERLIN, March 19 The German government believes
it is "essential" to build three new high-voltage power lines to
transfer excess wind energy from the breezy north to the
industrial south, according to an Economy Ministry paper seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The electricity superhighways are regarded as a crucial
element of Germany's shift towards renewable sources of energy
and away from nuclear and fossil fuels, a process known as the
"Energiewende."
But a decision on whether to build the lines was postponed
last month amid opposition from Bavarian state premier Horst
Seehofer, who has bowed to locals' concerns over the prospect of
unsightly pylons in their neighbourhood.
Keen to avoid the German power market being split into two
price zones, the government is still in favour of the power
lines, according to a draft economy ministry document approved
by the chancellery ahead of a meeting of parliamentary groups on
energy policy at the weekend.
"We want to keep a unified price zone in Germany. Therefore
we want to eliminate the grid bottlenecks. For this purpose the
three direct current connections between north and south Germany
are especially indispensable," the document said.
The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has
warned delays to grid expansion could become the Achilles' heel
of the Energiewende and create bottlenecks and electricity
shortages.
Should the power lines not be built, power-hungry companies
in southern Germany, like Siemens and carmaker BMW
, could be forced to pay more for electricity than
firms in the north.
The government paper raised the possibility that the new
lines could be built along existing power routes "as far as this
is technically possible and economically justifiable".
In addition, in particularly contentious areas it could be
possible to lay some of the lines underground, the paper added.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Stephen Brown and William Hardy)