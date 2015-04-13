FRANKFURT, April 13 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW said 74 units representing around 33,000 megawatts (MW) of output could be built in theory by 2025. But at the moment, plans for 39 units of those units are in doubt due to the largely unprofitable market for conventional plants, BDEW said. Of the total, some 7,100 MW are being planned but are uncertain, 9,100 MW are awaiting final approval, and 17,300 MW have a high certainty of being realised, it said. This table only shows projects above 200 MW, including large-scale wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Smaller wind, gas, biomass, solar, run-of-river and waste projects typically with an output of 20 to 150 MW are not listed here, although they count towards the total number. PROJECTS PLANNED UP TO 2025 OPERATOR LOCATION FUEL SOURCE CAPACITY (MW) EXPECTED START DATE GKM Mannheim block 9 hard coal 911 2015* RWE Power + local firms Hamm D hard coal 756 no date* Vattenfall Europe Hamburg-Moorburg A hard coal 827 2015* SWB Bremen Gemeinschaftskraftwerk and others Bremen-Mittelsbueren gas 445 2015* Heag/Munich utility/Axpo/HSE and others Global Techl1 offshore wind 400 Commissioning Vattenfall/Munich Dan Tysk offshore wind 288 Commissioning Trianel Borkum West 2 offshore wind 200 Commissioning EnBW Baltic 2 offshore wind 288 2015** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund 1 offshore wind 312 2015** RWE Innogy Nordsee Ost offshore wind 295 2015** E.ON Clim & Ren Amrumbank West offshore wind 288 2015** Wpd Butendiek offshore wind 288 Commissioning Duesseldorf utility Lausward/Fortuna gas 595 2016** RheinEnergie Cologne-Niehl 3 gas 450 2016** E.ON Datteln 4 hard coal 1,052 legal quarrel** Vattenfall Lichterfelde A Berlin gas 300 2016** Dong Energy Gode Wind 01 offshore wind 332 2016** Vattenfall Sandbank offshore wind 576 2016*** Dong Energy Gode Wind 2 offshore wind 252 2016** Vattenfall Wedel gas 300 no date*** Iberdrola Wikinger offshore wind 350 2017*** OMV Power Intnl Burghausen gas 850 2017/19*** EnBW Karlsruhe RDK 6S gas 465 no date*** WPD Kaikas offshore wind max. 580 no date*** Vattenfall Klingenberg/Berlin gas 300 no date*** Vattenfall Marzahn/Berlin gas 300 2020*** E.ON Clim & Ren Arkonabecken Suedost offshore wind 385 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Delta Nordsee 1 offshore wind 288 no date*** E.ON Clim & Ren Delta Nordsee 2 offshore wind 192 no date*** Windreich MEG 1 offshore wind 400 no date*** KNK Wind GmbH Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind 348 2018*** EnBW Albatros offshore wind no entry no date*** Northern Energy OWP West offshore wind no entry no date*** Laidlaw Capital Group Veja Mate offshore wind 400 no date*** Northland Power Inc./ RWE Innogy Nordsee One offshore wind 324 2017*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 2 offshore wind ca. 300 no date*** RWE Innogy Innogy Nordsee 3 offshore wind ca. 360 no date*** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind 350 no date*** Dong Energy Borkum Riffgrund West1offshore wind ca. 400 no date*** WindMW/Blackstone Noerdlicher Grund offshore wind 320 no date*** Dong Gode Wind 04 offshore wind ca. 300 no date*** Laidlaw Capital Group Deutsche Bucht offshore wind 218 no date*** Trianel Borkum West 2 ph 2 offshore wind 200 no date*** EnBW He dreiht offshore wind no entry no date*** EnBW Hohe See offshore wind at least 450 2019*** Repower Leverkusen gas 570 no date**** Donaukraftwerk Jochenstein Jochenstein/Riedl pumped storage 300 2019**** Mainz utility Heimbach pumped storage 300 2019**** Trianel Krefeld/Uerdingen gas max. 1,200 after 2020**** Trier utility Schweich pumped storage 300 2021**** Mibrag Profen brown coal 660 no date**** Trianel Nethe/Hoexter pumped storage 390 2022**** RWE BoAplus Niederaussem brown coal 1,100 no date**** Dow Chemicals Stade hard coal/biomass/ hydrogen 1,000 no date**** RWE Power Gersteinwerk Werne-Stockum gas max. 1,300 no date**** EDF Deutschland Premnitz gas 400 no date**** Schluchseewerke Atdorf pumped storage 1,400 no date**** Kiel utility Kiel gas 200 2016**** AT PLANNING STAGE Ulm utility Leipheim airport gas 1,200 2018 Trianel Karlsruhe/Oberrhein gas max. 1,200 post-2020 Trianel Gotha/Schmalwasser pumped st ca. 1,000 post-2025 Mainz utility KMW Mainz gas no details no date Energieallianz Bayern Jochberg/Walchensee pumped storage 700 no date EnBW Forbach (extension) pumped st max. 200 no date PQ Energy Schweinfurt gas 1,000 no date PQ Energy Griesheim gas 500 no date PQ Energy Gundelfingen gas 1,280 no date RWE Power/KGG Gundremmingen gas no entry no date ................................................. * test operations ** under construction *** approval obtained **** approval being sought (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)