* Says would need 4 gigawatt (GW) of reserve
* Consumers would probably pay stand-by fees
* But utilities would pay for actual production
FRANKFURT, March 23 Germany wants to cover power
shortfalls with around eight new power stations and without the
generous payouts that utilities hoped for, according to an
Economy Ministry paper seen by Reuters on Monday.
Their capacity would amount to 4,000 megawatts (MW), equal
to eight coal-fired power generation blocks and to five percent
of maximum demand, it said.
The projects would be tendered at auctions and awarded to
the lowest bidders.
The capacity would then be in place to guard against network
black-outs, a greater risk because of Germany's move away from
nuclear and fossil fuels and use electricity from intermittent
wind and solar units instead.
"The capacity reserve would offer the power market an
additional 'belt and braces' insurance," the paper said.
Under the plan, the utilities offering the capacity, would
remain the owners of the plants but could only operate them to
cope with emergencies, not to supply the market normally.
This would be rewarded by a standby fee, charged to
consumers and monitored by the energy regulatory authority, the
Bundesnetzagentur.
The agency's president, Jochen Homann, hinted last month
that a further national reserve might become necessary, on top
of contracted capacity that plants in industrial southern
Germany are already offering during winter seasons - when demand
is highest - up to 2017.
If activated, utilities would have to pay for the output, as
they were be tasked with ensuring they produced enough to meet
demand.
The winter season reserve would eventually become obsolete,
because new power transmission lines would be constructed to
transport power, especially from wind, from the north to the
south, the government said.
Utilities like E.ON and RWE have long
lobbied for a capacity market funded by the public to compensate
them as coal and gas-fired power is increasingly displaced by
renewable sources.
But government members have spoken out against what they
call "aid" for power plants, adding prices should be allowed to
peak wildly at times of real scarcity, to help steer the
matching of supply and demand.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by
William Hardy)