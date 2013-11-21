* Companies pass on rising green energy costs

* Increase in levy slows for 2014 but still overrides savings elsewhere

* Consumers will pay more despite lower wholesale and transport costs

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Some 282 German companies are set to raise retail electricity prices from January 2013 by an average 3.3 percent, data from the internet portal Toptarif showed on Thursday, as the government hikes a levy to support renewable energy.

"Some 8 million households will be affected by these increases across the country," said Toptarif energy expert Daniel Dodt.

"There is no let-up in the pressure on politicians to try to rein in the price effects of support for green energy."

The price hikes will cost a household with 4,000 kilowatt hours of usage a year an additional 38 euros ($51) a year.

The average annual bill of around 1,200 euros for 2014 will keep German retail power prices at number two in Europe after Denmark, Dodt said.

The price of retail power is controversial because of the steep rise in subsidies to producers of renewable power, paid for by consumers.

Taxes and fees levied by the state account for half the power bill and have nearly trebled over the past 10 years.

The renewable energy surcharge, the main element, will rise by 18 percent next year to 6.24 euro cents per kilowatt hour, network operators said last month.

Although the increase is below last year's 47 percent rise, Toptarif said it would still largely outweigh potential savings from reductions in local network usage charges and the cost of wholesale electricity - although a few firms did announce price cuts for next year.

One third of network transport fees have been cut for next year. The wholesale price for power supply next year has fallen 17 percent so far this year, to 37.55 euros per megawatt-hour .

Suppliers including the city utilities of Frankfurt, Dresden and Hanover and regional firms such as Enso of Saxony are among those in the latest price-raising round.

Toptarif criticised leading utilities such as E.ON , Vattenfall and EnBW for promising not to raise prices on Jan.1 while refusing to spell out what will happen to prices later in the year. One big supplier, RWE, has said some tariffs will rise next year. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kevin Liffey)