* Labour union says insolvency is a "human tragedy"
* Shareholder says investors wanted more collateral
* Shares down 63 percent
(Recasts following insolvency filing, adds shareholder,
shopper, industry expert)
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, July 11 German home-improvement chain
Praktiker filed for insolvency on Thursday after talks
with creditors failed, sending its shares into freefall and
sparking fears of heavy job losses.
Germany's retail industry has had a rough ride during the
economic downturn as consumers in Europe's biggest economy, who
tend to save a large part of their earnings, kept a tight rein
on spending.
Germany's third-biggest home improvement store chain and a
household name in the country, Praktiker struggled to recover
from a short-lived attempt to go up-market and row back on its
popular "20 percent off everything" promotions.
A long winter compounded its problems, driving down
first-quarter sales by 10 percent. Praktiker has about 20,000
workers.
Praktiker's woes risk dampening the mood among consumers
ahead of an election in September in which Chancellor Angela
Merkel is expected to win a third term, in part thanks to the
relative strength of the German economy.
"To tell you the truth, I'm not surprised by the news," said
Johannes Kraemer, a 60-year-old screenwriter and film director,
who was shopping at a Praktiker outlet near Frankfurt where
products ranging from toilet bowls to inflatable pools were
being offered at deep discounts.
"Now I've come to pick over the bones, just like everyone
else," he said.
Germany's retail sector was rocked last year by the collapse
of drugstore chain Schlecker, which left 13,200 employees out of
work, as well as the insolvency of mail order company
Neckermann.
The Hamburg court where Praktiker submitted its filing on
Thursday will name an insolvency administrator who will then
devise an insolvency plan. The filing does not affect Max
Bahr-branded stores or Praktiker's international business.
Labour union Verdi said Praktiker's downfall was "a human
and existential tragedy" for its employees, who had offered to
take pay cuts to help rescue the company.
Praktiker's shares, which once traded at almost 32 euros,
were down 69 percent at 0.116 euro by 1318 GMT.
NO COLLATERAL
Praktiker's 414 stores, about three quarters of them in
Germany, posted 2012 sales of 3 billion euros ($3.86 billion)
but generated an annual loss of 188.9 million euros.
Using money obtained from a capital increase and new
investors last year, Praktiker had been converting some of its
cheaper Praktiker stores to the higher-end Max Bahr brand, which
had been more successful.
"Switching horses in mid-gallop is dangerous, even if the
new horse is better," said Thomas Roeb, retail expert at the
Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences.
Praktiker had also counted on cash from the sale of a unit
in Luxembourg, which fell through and left it underfunded.
Extension agreements and the release of collateral helped
Praktiker stay afloat until the end of June but then it failed
to obtain further financing, according to an internal memo
Praktiker sent to its employees, which was seen by Reuters.
Sources told Reuters a credit insurer withdrew protection
earlier this week, and Praktiker sought an urgent cash injection
of 30-35 million euros ($38.6-45 million).
Praktiker's biggest shareholder Donau Invest, with a stake
of almost 10 percent, joined with other investors to round up
about 40 million euros for Praktiker.
"The problem was that we and of course other investors
wanted a certain amount of collateral," Austria-based Donau
Invest's chief Alain de Krassny told Reuters.
Crucially, Praktiker's major creditors, which include
Commerzbank, were not on board for such a deal,
according to Praktiker's internal memo.
Praktiker aims for its business to be restructured as part
of the insolvency proceedings, which could include agreements
with suppliers and creditors or the closure or sale of
businesses.
Tengelmann, the owner of Germany's No. 1 home improvement
store chain OBI, said on Thursday it had no interest in taking
over Praktiker but could look at buying individual stores.
The CEO of Tengelmann, Karl-Erivan Haub, compared
Praktiker's discount strategy to a drug addiction.
"You had to keep taking more in order to get a kick," he
said.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan, Matthias Inverardi,
Natalia Drozdiak, Angelika Gruber and Sabine Wollrab; editing by
Marilyn Gerlach and Tom Pfeiffer)