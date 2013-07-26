* Praktiker planned to operate stores under Max Bahr brand
* Move comes after credit insurer pulls coverage for unit
* Praktiker had net debt of 535 mln eur at end-March
* Shares fall sharply, lag German small cap SDAX
FRANKFURT, July 26 Shares in struggling German
home improvement retail chain Praktiker came under
pressure on Friday after it said it would be filing for
insolvency for its Max Bahr unit, upon which it had been placing
its hopes for a recovery.
Praktiker, whose blue and yellow-branded stores selling
paints, tools and gardening products are a familiar sight in
Germany's out-of-town shopping centres, had earlier this month
filed for insolvency for the Praktiker Holding company and
operating units but Max Bahr and its international business had
been spared.
Late on Thursday, however, Praktiker said a trade credit
insurer had withdrawn coverage to Max Bahr's suppliers - meaning
that a supply of goods to its stores could not be guaranteed -
and so the chain would also shortly file for insolvency.
Praktiker's shares, which once traded at over 32 euros
($42.35) back in 2007, dropped 15 percent in early trades and
were down 7 percent at 0.12 euros at 0723 GMT.
Praktiker, grappling with a decline in sales and
profitability since it ended a "20 percent off everything"
discount strategy, had been in the process of converting many of
its Praktiker-branded stores to the more successful Max Bahr
brand, which traditionally had better profit margins.
In the first quarter of 2013, however, DIY retailers were
hit by the bad weather and Max Bahr, which offers a higher
proportion of gardening products, saw like-for-like sales fall
11.4 percent.
Holders of 250 million euros of bonds had
last week put forward a restructuring plan that would have seen
them convert the debt into Praktiker shares and continue
operating Praktiker with around 200 stores, but under the Max
Bahr brand.
Praktiker reported net debt of 535 million euros at the end
of March.
Trades union verdi said on Friday it was a "scandal" that
the credit insurer had withdrawn coverage.
"Those that have done good business with Praktiker and Max
Bahr for years must now play an active role in helping to give
the companies and their employees a future," Verdi executive
board member Stefanie Nutzenberger said.
($1=0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)