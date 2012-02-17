BERLIN Feb 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said she would work with opposition parties to find a
consensus candidate to replace Christian Wulff, who resigned
earlier on Friday from the largely ceremonial post of president.
The unusual move may be an attempt to avoid a potentially
divisive national debate about who should take over as head of
state at a time when Merkel wants to focus on tackling the euro
zone debt crisis.
"The parties of the government ... will now consult and then
approach the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, we want to
conduct talks with the aim of being able to propose a consensus
candidate for the election of the next president of the German
Republic," Merkel said in a brief statement.
The chancellor said she deeply regretted Wulff's decision to
resign after prosecutors asked parliament to remove his legal
immunity over accusations he accepted favours.
