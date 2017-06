German President Christian Wulff makes a statement in the presidential residence Bellevue Palace in Berlin, February 17, 2012, next to his wife Bettina. Wullf on Friday announced his resignation. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German President Christian Wulff will resign on Friday, three sources in the governing coalition told Reuters after state prosecutors asked parliament on Thursday to remove his legal immunity over accusations that he accepted favours.

Wulff is to give a statement at 1000 GMT and Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose selected him for the largely ceremonial post of head of state, will speak half an hour later.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)