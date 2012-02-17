BERLIN Feb 17 German President Christian
Wulff resigned on Friday after state prosecutors asked
parliament on Thursday to remove his legal immunity over
accusations that he accepted favours.
"The developments of the past few days and weeks have shown
that (the German people's) trust and thus my effectiveness have
been seriously damaged," Wulff said in a brief statement.
"For this reason it is no longer possible for me to exercise
the office of president at home and abroad as required."
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who selected him for the largely
ceremonial post of head of state, was scheduled to speak at 1030
GMT. The resignation deals a blow to the conservative chancellor
in the midst of the euro zone crisis.
