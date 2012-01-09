BERLIN Jan 9 A spoof advertisement on one of Germany's leading real estate websites put the Berlin residence of embattled president Christian Wulff up for rent on Sunday -- at a bargain price of one euro per month.

The advert, placed on website www.immoscout.de, played on a series of scandals to hit the German head of state, including allegations he tried to suppress a story in Germany's top-selling newspaper Bild about a favourable home loan he received.

The mystery creators of the advert suggested the picturesque Schloss Bellevue, described as "a property with three wings, in close proximity to the German Chancellery", would soon be vacated by its present tenant.

"The deposit of up to 500,000 Euros can be borrowed from good friends," said the advert, which is no longer on the website.

In mid December Bild reported that Wulff received a home loan in 2008 of 500,000 euros at a cheap rate from the wife of a wealthy businessman friend Egon Geerkens when he was leader of the German state of Lower Saxony.

It then came to light that Wulff left a telephone message on the voicemail of Bild's editor-in-chief, Kai Diekmann, threatening legal action if the paper ran the story.

In a high-profile television interview last week, Wulff admitted he had made a "grave mistake" by leaving the voicemail but said he was only trying to protect his family and was asking for a delay in the story's publication.