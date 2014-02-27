* Wulff resigned in 2012 after scandal erupted
By Jan Schwartz
HANOVER, Feb 27 A German court cleared Christian
Wulff on Thursday of corruption charges for accepting roughly
700 euros in expenses at a beer festival when he was a state
premier, ending the first trial of a former post-war president.
Once tipped as a future chancellor, 54-year-old Wulff
served just 20 months as president before resigning in disgrace
in 2012 over favours he accepted two years before he was vaulted
into the ceremonial post by his conservative ally Angela Merkel.
His dramatic fall from grace, followed by the separation
from his glamorous wife Bettina, has gripped the nation. German
presidents have limited power but are expected to serve as a
moral compass and adhere to the highest standards of conduct.
"The accused Wulff is acquitted," Judge Frank Rosenow told
the court, adding there was insufficient evidence to prove that
Wulff had accepted an illegal payments.
The charges stemmed from a 2008 visit to the Oktoberfest
beer festival in Munich when Wulff was premier of the state of
Lower Saxony and a rising star in Merkel's conservative
Christian Democrats (CDU).
Prosecutors argued that Wulff had allowed film producer
David Groenewold to cover some of the costs of his hotel stay
and meals, amounting to 719 euros. In exchange, they said, Wulff
lobbied German conglomerate Siemens to provide financial support
for a Groenewold film.
"I am of course relieved that justice has prevailed," a
smiling Wulff told reporters outside the court in the northern
town of Hanover, adding he wanted to look to the future after a
difficult two years. He left quickly, saying he had to collect
his young son from kindergarten.
Wulff's credibility as president was eroded after media
accused him of misleading the Lower Saxony parliament over a
cheap home loan from a businessman friend. A stream of
allegations followed about flight upgrades and gifts.
The once popular Wulff made life more difficult for himself
by leaving an irate message with the top editor of Germany's
Bild newspaper, threatening "war" if it ran a story about his
home loan. After weeks of damaging headlines, prosecutors asked
parliament to lift his immunity and Wulff quit.
The debacle was an embarrassment to Merkel who had
hand-picked the career politician as her candidate for president
in 2010, despite other seemingly stronger contenders, including
current head of state Joachim Gauck, a widely-respected former
East German dissident and rights activist.
Wulff had repeatedly insisted he was innocent and chose to
face trial to clear his name rather than agree to an
out-of-court settlement.
The scandal over Wulff and his wife Bettina has become the
subject of German talk shows and TV dramas.
It underscored the high moral standards to which politicians
and public figures are held in Germany. Some foreign
commentators have expressed amazement that Wulff was taken to
court over a sum of 719 euros.
The last former president to go on trial in Germany was
Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz, who was convicted at the Nuremberg
military trials for his role in Hitler's Nazi regime and spent
10 years in jail.
