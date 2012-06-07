By Sophie Duvernoy
| BERLIN, June 7
BERLIN, June 7 Germany's biggest credit agency
stirred up concerns about data privacy on Thursday after
announcing it planned to gather information from social media
websites to help measure users' creditworthiness.
Government ministers urged the Schufa agency to be fully
transparent over how it uses the information, and ordinary
Germans joined in with ironic comments on Twitter about selling
off high-earning Facebook friends to those wanting to boost
their credit score.
"Schufa cannot become the Big Brother of the business
world," Consumer Protection Minister Ilse Aigner told the Munich
Merkur newspaper. "Social networks should not be systematically
mined for sensitive data that would influence the credit ratings
of clients."
Echoing that comment, Justice Minister Sabine
Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger told Spiegel Online: "Schufa and
other credit agencies must fully disclose their intentions on
how they will use Facebook data to determine creditworthiness."
Schufa has said its three-year project, launched on Tuesday
in collaboration with a leading German IT institute, the
Hasso-Plattner Institute (HPI), fully respects internet privacy
laws.
"The goal of the project is to analyse and research web
data," it said in a brief statement issued on Tuesday which gave
little other information about the project.
Astrid Kasper, head of business communications at Schufa,
defended the plans on NDR radio late on Wednesday.
"Schufa is asking itself what consequences the technological
development of the internet will have for its own business
prospects," she said.
PRIVACY
NDR said Schufa would gather data on relationships, listed
interests, addresses and other private details from a range of
online media sources including Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
"Web-generated information will be linked to other
information through Schufa and evaluated from a business
perspective," NDR quoted extracts from Schufa's project proposal
as saying.
Schufa was not available for further comment on Thursday, a
religious holiday in parts of Germany.
Germans are known for their strong attachment to internet
privacy and are unlikely to welcome an initiative that will, to
many, resemble more intrusive American-style data collecting for
business purposes.
A new political party, the Pirates, has made sweeping gains
in several local elections in recent months on a platform of
data protection and free internet downloads.
The Pirates were among several political parties to
criticise the Schufa project on Thursday, calling it an "attack
on the right of people to control their own information".
Schufa's own website said it currently receives data
belonging to some 66 million users in an information exchange
between the credit agency and the companies it serves.
Its project triggered some wry comment among Germany's
social media users.
"Dear Schufa, won't tweet much today, going to buy my new
Porsche and then off to coast to drink champagne," was one
typically tongue-in-cheek remark posted on Twitter.
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Tim Pearce)