(Restores dropped word "last" in lede paragraph)
BERLIN Nov 19 The German government has quietly
scrapped plans to look into partly privatising railway operator
Deutsche Bahn after a Reuters report last week prompted
a backlash from members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition.
Under pressure from the Social Democrats (SPD), who have
always been wary of selling off one of the country's biggest
companies, the coalition changed the wording in a report on
state assets that had previously described such a step as an
"option" for the future.
The revised report approved by the cabinet on Wednesday now
reads: "The conditions for a partial privatisation of the
transport and logistics divisions (of Deutsche Bahn) are
currently not right."
A previous version of the finance ministry document seen by
Reuters said the participation of private investors in Deutsche
Bahn should be investigated.
The SPD-run economy ministry insisted on a change in the
wording, Deputy Finance Minister Johannes Geismann said in a
letter sent to other ministries, which was seen by Reuters.
Steffen Seibert, spokesman for the conservative Merkel, told
a news conference that "ambiguous wording in the draft report
that could have led to the assumption of possible privatisation
activity at Deutsche Bahn was replaced by clear language".
The German government had wanted to sell a minority stake in
Deutsche Bahn during Merkel's first term, but cancelled the plan
when the global financial crisis hit in 2008.
In its report on state assets, the government is laying out
plans for the possible privatisation of stakes in firms such as
Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post.
Merkel's "grand coalition" promises to balance the federal
budget next year for the first time since 1969. Selling such
stakes could help it do that at a time of slowing growth. It
could also free up cash for public investments when Merkel is
under pressure to spend more to stimulate the economy.
The government holds a 31.7 percent stake in Deutsche
Telekom and a 21 percent stake in Deutsche Post. Together, the
stakes could fetch about 24 billion euros, though the government
could choose to sell a portion rather than all of its shares.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Michael Nienaber; Editing
by Stephen Brown/Mark Heinrich)