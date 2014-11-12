BERLIN Nov 12 The German government has no
plans at this point to sell its stakes in companies like rail
operator Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Telekom and
Deutsche Post, a government spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
There are no concrete plans for such a step, government
spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said during a press conference.
According to a finance ministry document made available to
Reuters on Tuesday, the German government is considering selling
its stakes in Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Post.
The move could bring up to 24 billion euros into state
coffers at a time when Berlin faces pressure to spend more on
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers)