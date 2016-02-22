FRANKFURT Feb 22 Germany's sharply rising
residential property market could pose a threat to the country's
banks in the event of a subsequent price correction, credit
rating agency Moody's said on Monday.
The warning is pertinent given the billions of euros worth
of new mortgages being granted by the banks and given the roots
of the 2007-2009 financial crisis in over-ambitious mortgage
lending, albeit mostly in markets outside Germany.
Moody's cited data published by Germany's central bank, the
Bundesbank, last week that pointed to prices outpacing both
economic and demographic fundamentals, especially in seven big
cities where prices have risen by 40 percent since 2010.
Ultra-low interest rates and the arrival of more than 1
million refugees to Germany last year are helping to heighten
demand for property, especially in cities.
Moody's said residential property inflation was a credit
negative for banks with high exposure to residential property
lending because of the risk of a retrenchment.
Rising property prices have diminished the loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of loans made several years ago, but this positive
effect has been outweighed by banks' aggressive expansion of new
lending at higher property prices in 2015.
"New business volumes increased to 244 billion euros ($270
billion) in 2015 from 200 billion the previous year," said
Moody's Associate Managing Director Alexander Hendricks.
Loans where the LTV ratio was above 100 percent had risen to
16 percent of total housing loans in 2015 from 15 percent a year
earlier, Moody's said.
But this could rise to more than 40 percent if property
prices were to retreat to 2010 levels, it said.
Should a customer default, banks typically face higher loss
charges for high loan-to-value exposure than for low LTV
exposures.
"If there would be a price correction, which we are not
forecasting here, a materially increased amount of mortgages
would fall back into the category of loan-to-value of 100
percent or more," Hendricks said.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)