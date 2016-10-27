By Tina Bellon
FRANKFURT Oct 27 For Hermann Tecklenburg, head
of a family-run construction firm in western Germany, the
country's property boom was double-edged: while orders kept
growing, he ran out of cash to back loans for new projects,
prompting him to look for alternatives.
With banks cutting back on risk and setting strict rules on
collateral, he turned to a fledgling crowd-funding industry,
where individual savers lend money in the hope of high returns.
The 68-year-old has now raised 2.75 million euros ($3
million) from private investors and, having financed four
projects in 18 months, has a fifth in the pipeline.
"I was in need of new outside capital or would've simply not
been able to keep construction going," Tecklenburg said of his
Duesseldorf-based company which has been run by his family for
five generations since 1878.
He is one of a growing number of German entrepreneurs,
particularly in the property industry, to turn to crowd-funding.
German crowd-funding proptechs (property technology firms)
raised around 49 million euros in the first nine months of this
year, more than double the total amount for 2015 and also more
than twice any other business sector, according to data from
crowdinvest, an online platform tracking German crowd-funding.
While that is still small compared with the United States,
where investors poured $484 million into crowd-funding real
estate projects last year according to University of Cambridge
data, some industry watchers see a big potential in Germany.
This is partly because Germans have a long history of
putting money into real estate through investment funds, and
also because some banks themselves are getting involved in
crowd-funding as a way of boosting lending and sharing risk.
"Crowd-funding is particularly suitable for Germany," said
Tanja Aschenbeck-Florange, a Germany-based lawyer with Osborne
Clarke who specialises in investment products and banking
regulation.
"Through crowd-funding, a new and younger customer base is
discovering the (real estate) market."
RISKS AND RETURNS
Tecklenburg listed his projects on Zinsland, one of about a
dozen real estate crowd-funding platforms that have appeared in
Germany over the past year.
The platforms typically charge around 3 percent in fees to
have projects listed and marketed on their websites. They have
backed developers with individual investments of as little as
500 euros ($561), and allowed savers to cash in on rising
prices, with returns of 5 to 7 percent.
Consumer groups, however, warn of the high default risks of
crowd-funding loans. Crowd-investors sign a subordinated debt
agreement and are only entitled to repayment once the banks have
received their share from a delinquent developer.
Germany's largest crowd-funding real estate platform is
Hamburg-based Exporo, which has so far raised a total of 23.6
million euros for 22 projects.
"The German real estate market is big and Exporo is now
opening it up to a wide range of people and establishing it as a
retail class," said Jimmy Fussing Nielsen, a managing partner at
Sunstone Capital, a Danish venture capital firm that joined
other investors in an 8.2-million euro funding round for Exporo.
The industry has also attracted the interest of banks, with
all of the crowd-funding platforms contacted by Reuters saying
they were discussing collaborations with established lenders.
"This is a clear opportunity to feed each other's (business)
lines," said Bernd Huetter, head of real estate finance at
Germany's fourth-biggest lender DZ Bank, which works with
Zinsland to refer interested developers to the platform.
DZ Bank reviews the projects' eligibility before suggesting
them to the crowd-funding platform, bestowing Zinsland with a
lower risk of default and potentially helping to strengthen
businesses to which the bank lends itself.
"The need for such financing means is endless and I believe
that the market will only continue to grow over the next years,"
Huetter said.
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
