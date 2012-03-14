BERLIN, March 14 Germany has begun the
privatisation of TLG Immobilien and its subsidiary TLG Wohnen,
the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding
interested parties must register by April 16. I
A first attempt at privatisation was derailed by the
financial crisis in 2008.
TLG Immobilien has its roots in the former East Germany. Its
properties are still all in eastern Germany, with many in or
near big cities like Berlin or Leipzig.
The company has around 11,500 flats, 270 retail outlets, 75
offices, hotels and elderly homes. In 2010 its revenues stood at
234.5 million euros.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)