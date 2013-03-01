* Home ownership seen overtaking renting within five years
* Low interest rates, rising rents encourage ownership
* Higher property prices and fear of inflation help too
By Tom Bill and Peter Dinkloh
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 1 After 20 years
advising other people on property deals, Berlin-based lawyer
Elke Springer did her own last year. Having rented all her life,
she bought a house.
A growing number of Germans are doing the same in the wake
of the financial crisis.
Low mortgage rates, rising rents and fear of inflation mean
that on current trends more Germans will own their homes than
rent within five years, reversing a pattern seen since the
country's mass rebuilding programme after the Second World War.
"The crisis years had quite an effect on me and I thought
very carefully about what to do with my money," said 54-year old
Springer, who moved into a house in a wealthy Berlin south-west
suburb in January. "It was important the money was safe from
inflation. In a bank you get less than inflation."
The value of property typically rises in step with the cost
of living, something Europe is battling to keep in check as it
recovers from the financial crisis. Inflation is a worry for
older Germans in particular, brought up with stories of how
swathes of the population twice lost their savings during bouts
of hyperinflation in the first half of the twentieth century.
Homes owned by their occupier accounted for 46 percent of
all German dwellings in 2011, according to official data, up
from 43 percent in 2010, though that is still the second-lowest
proportion in Europe after 39 percent in Switzerland.
Tenant-friendly laws and a larger number of well-appointed
homes for rent mean renting doesn't have the same stigma as in
other countries. Home ownership is 58 percent in France and 69
percent in Britain, according to research group Euroconstruct.
However, a surge in German mortgages last year suggests the
gap may narrow. Schwäbisch Hall, one of Germany's biggest
building societies, issued almost 33 billion euros ($43 billion)
of mortgages last year, up from 25.2 billion in 2009 and the
highest amount it has ever lent, the company said in January.
Ultra-low interest rates are encouraging Germans to become
homeowners, said Matthias Pink, head of research for property
consultant Savills in Germany.
"Five years ago buying property was not really a topic of
conversation," Pink said. "Today you can get mortgages at three
or four percent, which is significantly lower than five or ten
years ago when they were above six percent."
A typical 75 square metre flat in Frankfurt cost 640 euros
($840) per month to rent and 710 euros to buy 10 years ago based
on a 30 percent deposit, Pink said. Today, thanks to lower
rates, it would cost 795 euros to rent and 540 euros to buy,
despite the purchase price rising to 215,000 euros from 180,000.
Upmarket estate agent Knight Frank opened a residential
business in Frankfurt in 2012 to exploit what European managing
director Chris Bell calls "an inflection point in the market".
"Germany is out of kilter with most of developed Europe and
it's purely based on cultural logic, not financial logic," he
said.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
The popularity of renting has kept German residential prices
below those in Britain, but the gap is narrowing.
The price of a typical new-build home in Frankfurt rose 13
percent to 3,500 euros ($4,600) per square metre in the year to
June 2012, while it rose 3 percent to 5,900 pounds ($9,000) in
Greater London in the year to December, according to property
consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.
Martin Loll, a Frankfurt-based lawyer at Clifford Chance,
and his girlfriend planned to amass a larger deposit before
buying but changed their minds during their first visit to a
prospective new home last September.
"When I stepped onto the balcony and saw the Frankfurt
skyline I was overwhelmed," Loll said. "I was losing and winning
several thousand euros each day with my savings during the
crisis and I couldn't stand it any longer."
They paid 490,000 euros for a fourth floor flat in southern
Frankfurt at a mortgage rate of 2.61 percent after putting down
a 100,000 euros deposit.
"The insecure situation in Europe helps convince even people
like me who originally did not want to take on debt and wanted
to remain flexible," said another German buyer who had
previously invested in German bonds.
Rising levels of home ownership will concern investors in
the popular German rental sector, though any switch seems
unlikely to have an impact in the short term.
Transactions involving parcels of 10 or more German
residential properties rose 70 percent to a five-year high of
about 11.1 billion euros in 2012, as investors were drawn to a
bet on the strength of the German economy, according to data
from Jones Lang LaSalle.
In January residential property company LEG Immobilien
listed on the German Stock Exchange and there is talk
of more to follow including Deutsche Annington in a market where
yields are about 4.5 percent for the best housing and 6 percent
in secondary locations.
While rents have been low in the past, that has put many
credit-starved developers off building. Together with a growing
population in major cities, that means demand has exceeded
supply, pushing rents up and providing another reason to buy.
Rent rises of 19 percent in Berlin and 14 percent in
Frankfurt over the last three years have put the issue
centre-stage in the campaign for September's general election.
The Social Democrat opposition candidate Peer Steinbrück has
promised to cap rent increases at 15 percent over four years
from 20 percent and build more social housing.
Demand has pushed property prices up more than 10 percent
per year in the major cities and though not everyone can afford
a deposit, many Germans are talking about how they can benefit
from such rises, Bell said.
"You heard similar conversations on the streets in Spain in
'96 and '97 and Poland in '03 and '04," he said, referring to
other ownership booms. "There is a generation now asking 'why am
I throwing money at a landlord?'"