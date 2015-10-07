By Kathrin Jones
| MUNICH, Germany
MUNICH, Germany Oct 7 Germany's once staid
property market is celebrating a banner year of surging
investment and billion euro deals but some voices at the
sector's annual Expo Real meeting in Munich warn the good times
won't last.
Rock bottom interest rates have driven investors to seek
higher yields in real estate. They are increasingly competing
for a limited supply of properties in top locations, driving up
prices and trimming returns.
Office and retail space in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin is
especially sought after. Rising prices for prime locations are
tempting many to risk investment in cheaper properties with
higher vacancy rates or in smaller cities.
The trend is reminiscent of 2007 before the financial
crisis, officials attending the Expo said, with buyers
reluctantly digging deeper in their pockets and banks extending
credit to avoid losing market share to competitors.
"The real estate market will remind us at some point that it
is cyclical," said Thomas Koentgen, co-head of the covered bond
lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the successor
institution to Hypo Real Estate, which collapsed in the crisis.
Many investors have not realised that real estate is a
long-term business and not suitable for short-term deals, he
said.
"We are dealing with increased risk; a wary eye is
appropriate," Koentgen said.
Another manager at the Expo put it more bluntly: "There are
a lot of speculators about."
Ultra-cheap credit conditions fuelled by the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme fuelled the boom.
Calculations by the advisory and brokerage house JLL show
the transaction volume in Germany so far this year at just over
32 billion euros ($36 billion), an increase of 46 percent over
last year.
And those figures capture only commercial property deals,
not the multibillion-dollar mergers in the residential sector
such as the bid by Deutsche Wohnen for peer LEG
Immobilien.
For now, those paying the typical price of 22 times rental
income for property are still earning annual returns of 4.50 to
4.75 percent but this is already below the long-term average of
5.25 percent and the trend is down, officials said.
Real estate investors generally look at the spread between
government bonds and property returns to gauge if markets have
becomes overheated.
The lower the spread, the less attractive property has
become for investors. Real estate assets are less liquid than
government bonds and come with management costs attached.
Georg Allendorf, responsible for the business of real estate
funds at Deutsche Bank, said he remains hopeful for
2016.
"I don't think that yields are going to fall further,"
Allendorf said.
Germany's Bundesbank said last year it did not see a bubble
building in the real estate market but more recently it has said
it needs to keep a closer eye on developments.
Meanwhile, those institutions providing finance to the
property sector look set to stoke activity further, with
insurers and pension funds increasingly backing lending
alongside traditional banks and covered bond lenders.
"For banks there is huge competition to acquire business in
the face of low margins," said Oliver Beyer, a property analyst
at law firms Simmons & Simmons.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
