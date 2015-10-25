* Refugee influx highlights housing shortage
FRANKFURT, Oct 23 Frantic deal-making in the
German property market has spotlighted the scarcity of housing
in the country and thrown into sharp relief the influx of up to
one million refugees fleeing war and poverty.
Property consolidation reached new heights last week when
the country's largest listed residential property owner forced
its closest rival to drop a takeover plan in favour of its own,
14 billion euro ($16 billion) hostile bid.
Vonovia, formerly known as Deutsche Annington, has
already swallowed smaller rivals Gagfah and Suedewo and now has
its sights set on Deutsche Wohnen, a peer with most of
its properties in sought-after Berlin.
"If you've got a million people coming to your country of 80
million, that's got to be positive for the owners of affordable
housing," said Credit Suisse analyst Ben Richford.
Affordable housing stock in Germany has been in short supply
since a rash of privatisations in the early 2000s and Chancellor
Angela Merkel and the government are under pressure to increase
funding in order to help the federal states cope with the
growing need.
Secretary of housing Barbara Hendricks estimates the need at
350,000 apartments per year while only 245,000 were built last
year. Tenants' association DMB said Germany, which has roughly
40 million homes, currently lacks 800,000 flats.
Adding to the supply crisis, authorities are scrambling to
find places for the thousands of refugees streaming into Germany
from the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan every day. Tens of
thousands are living in tents as winter approaches.
German towns are struggling to cope with the influx and the
right-wing Alternative for Germany has attacked the government's
policy, calling it "asylum chaos".
Support for Merkel's conservatives has fallen to its lowest
since May 2013, as many Germans and some in her own party fear
the country cannot cope with up to a million refugees expected
this year.
CONTENT TO RENT
But even before the current migrant crisis, Germany had high
levels of immigration that were helping to counter a demographic
squeeze caused by an ageing population, and also increasing
demand for affordable housing.
The privatisation trend that gave birth to the listed
property groups - Vonovia started out with a portfolio bought up
from state rail operator Deutsche Bahn and utilities
E.ON and RWE - is reversing in response.
Private property groups have faced public criticism for
hiking rents while neglecting investments, making further
privatisations politically difficult.
"In the near future, we do not expect a new wave of
privatisations," said Andreas Mattner, president of German
real-estate lobby group ZIA. On the contrary, municipalities are
now building new affordable homes to meet growing demand, he
said.
About half the German population lives in rented
accommodation, and Europe's biggest economy has the lowest rate
of home ownership in the European Union, at just 46 percent.
With generous social security policies, secure pensions and
a propensity to save rather than speculate, many Germans are
content to rent throughout their lives and typically stay in a
rented property for a decade or longer.
FEW OPTIONS
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen own about half of the million
flats held by listed landlords, with recent Deutsche Wohnen
target LEG, Grand City, TAG, Buwog
and Patrizia owning most of the rest.
These now have few options but to continue merging with each
other, experts say.
"Privately owned property groups can only grow through
mergers because hardly any portfolios come onto the market
anymore," said property M&A specialist Oliver Beyer at law firm
Simmons & Simmons.
A rare exception that is likely to come onto the market
soon is a roughly 1 billion euro portfolio with 14,000 flats,
"Obligo", owned by Patrizia and already being eyed by Deutsche
Wohnen and others, people familiar with the deal said.
Although available targets in Germany are becoming scarcer,
it is by far the favourite market in the region for owners of
affordable residential property, with its growing demand and
still-bargain prices.
Credit Suisse notes that an average home in the portfolio of
a Vonovia or Deutsche Wohnen costs 62,000 euros, which would buy
a single square metre of prime real estate in central London.
Austria's Immofinanz last year spun off its German
residential portfolio, Buwog, because the value of those assets
was being dragged down by its other, mainly commercial,
properties in central and eastern Europe.
Christian Schulz-Wulkow from Ernst & Young, Germany's
leading M&A advisor by deal numbers, expects deal making among
the country's listed companies to continue apace.
"Ample financing is available and most companies trade at a
premium to their net asset value so they can easily pay in
shares, which is facilitating deals. Investors reward size, not
least because they like to be invested in large, liquid assets."
"M&A activity in the residential listed property sector will
continue, but we may be close to the peak," he said.
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
