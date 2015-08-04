KARLSRUHE Aug 4 Germany's top public prosecutor
accused the government on Tuesday of interfering in a widely
criticised treason investigation into a news website, in a rare
clash between the state and judiciary.
Federal Prosecutor Harald Range suspended an investigation
on Friday into netzpolitik.org while he waited for an
independent expert opinion on whether articles the website had
published about plans to step up state surveillance of online
communications amounted to revealing state secrets.
Range said the justice ministry told him to call off that
assessment on Monday after it heard a preliminary independent
legal evaluation had found that a document published on April 15
did constitute a state secret.
"Influencing investigations because the result they might
have doesn't seem politically opportune is an intolerable
intervention in the independence of the judiciary," Range told
journalists in the southwestern town of Karlsruhe.
He did not go into details on why the government wanted the
investigation stopped. But Justice Minister Heiko Maas last week
said it was important to defend the independence of the press,
adding he doubted whether the publication of the documents would
endanger Germany.
Range said the freedom of the press and expression was not
without limits and journalists who published online were not
exempt from complying with the law.
"It's the judiciary's task to monitor compliance with the
law but it can only fulfil this task if it is free from
political interference and that's why the constitution protects
the independence of the judiciary as well as the freedom of the
press and of expression," he added.
The justice ministry said it could not comment immediately.
The government is generally very cautious in its dealings
with the judiciary and tends to refer to the judiciary's
independence.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office declined to comment
on whether it would continue its investigation.
Netzpolitik acknowledged in its reports that excerpts it had
cited were either intended to be dealt with by a closed
parliamentary committee or were from a restricted official
document.
A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said on Monday that the
justice minister had the chancellor's full support. The interior
ministry also said it had doubts about the accusation of
treason.
