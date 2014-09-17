UPDATE 1-Oil edges up after six days of straight losses
* Refining margins benefit from cheaper crude (Adds comment, refining margins, updates prices)
BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expected cooperation with Qatar in the energy sector to grow in the years ahead, saying progress was already being made in the area of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"I believe that we will have closer cooperation in the energy sector in the years to come," she said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Qatari ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
"First steps have been taken in the area of LNG. As for cooperation with EU member states, Qatar will surely play a more important role in the years ahead." (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A Canadian court on Monday upheld a decision to grant lenders priority over environmental clean-up costs in oil-and-gas bankruptcies, raising chances more disused wells from defunct companies could become a government responsibility.