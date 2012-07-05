(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 5 Germany's cartel
office has fined four makers and suppliers of rail tracks a
total of 124.5 million euros, it said on Thursday.
ThyssenKrupp's rail technology unit received the
biggest fine of 103 million euros ($128.9 million), the
authority said, with a 13 million euros for Vossloh
and a 8.5 million euro penalty for two divisions of Austria's
Voestalpine.
The cartel office said investigations into other companies
were ongoing.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Victoria Bryan)