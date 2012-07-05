* Rail operator says will sue for at least 100 mln euros

* German cartel office fines ThyssenKrupp, Vossloh, Voestalpine

* ThyssenKrupp falls 2 pct, Voestalpine 1.4 pct, Vossloh 1.8 pct

* All three underperform their STOXX Europe 600 sector indexes (Releads with Deutsche Bahn to sue; updates shares)

By Matthias Sobolewski and Tom Käckenhoff

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, July 5 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn plans to sue members of a rail track cartel that may have defrauded it of hundreds of millions of euros during a decade of price-fixing, after four of them were fined.

The state-owned company said it would claim at least 100 million euros ($125 million) in damages from cartel members, which include steelmaker ThyssenKrupp, two Voestalpine units and rail technology group Vossloh.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's cartel office fined the four suppliers 124.5 million euros for price-fixing, and said it was still investigating one other company as well as regional and local rail track suppliers.

It fined ThyssenKrupp 103 million euros, Vossloh 13 million euros and two units of Voestalpine - which acted as whistleblower - a total of 8.5 million euros.

"The rail track suppliers secured almost constant quotas of orders for one another from Deutsche Bahn over many years," said cartel office president Andreas Mundt, adding the price-fixing had taken place between 2001 and 2011.

"The cartel members controlled quotas, assigned projects to one another and specified protected prices to manage the awarding of contracts," he said in a statement.

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine took a charge of 205 million euros for potential liabilities from the cartel investigation in its last fiscal year to cover fines and potential damages it may have to pay Deutsche Bahn.

"Had it not been for our quick and comprehensive co-operation with the cartel office, we would have had to reckon with a much higher fine," Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a statement.

The company had said it expected fines of between 5 million and 10 million euros.

ThyssenKrupp said it accepted the fine and had set aside a further 30 million euros for the investigations that are ongoing at its GfT Gleistechnik unit.

"ThyssenKrupp was taken completely by surprise by the antitrust and criminal investigations in mid-May 2011 and since then has co-operated fully with the authorities," it said.

Of the original companies investigated, the cartel office said it dropped its investigations into two because the charges were too old, and that one company had since gone out of business.

It is also investigating possible price-fixing for the supply of track to regional and local rail operators.

ThyssenKrupp shares closed down 2 percent and Vossloh 1.8 percent lower, while Voestalpine fell 1.4 percent. All three lagged their STOXX Europe 600 sector indexes.

($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Writing by Victoria Bryan and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Hulmes)