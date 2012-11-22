FRANKFURT Nov 22 European travellers will have
to wait longer than expected for direct train connections from
London to Frankfurt, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
said, citing delays to the delivery of new high-speed trains.
The state-owned rail operator said on Thursday its
three-times daily service, which promises to bring passengers
the 640 kilometres from London to Frankfurt in about five hours,
would not be in place before 2016. It had originally hoped to
start running trains on the route for 2013.
Deutsche Bahn was initially due to receive 16 ICE trains
worth a total of about 500 million euros ($641 million) and made
by German engineering group Siemens in late 2011.
But technical problems have led to delays, and Siemens said
on Wednesday it was now pushing back the delivery date beyond
early December.
Eurostar, the operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train
service, is meanwhile also planning to start direct service from
London to Frankfurt and Cologne in the coming years, once it
receives its own order of trains from Siemens.
In addition to holding up plans for international expansion,
the delay could cause disruptions to service in Germany during
this year's busy Christmas travel season, Deutsche Bahn said.
"Our customers feel abandoned by Siemens. We had fully
expected to have the trains up our sleeve when there are
cancellations due to extreme weather conditions," Berthold
Huber, chief of Deutsche Bahn's long-distance rail business,
said in a statement.
"You have to remember that the trains were ordered in
December 2008 and were initially promised for December of last
year," he added.