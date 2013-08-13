BERLIN Aug 13 Germany may have one of Europe's
biggest and most heavily used railway networks, but that has not
stopped the sickness of four or five signal workers in the city
of Mainz causing days of nationwide rail chaos.
Mainz sits at the intersection of major north-south and
east-west regional and long-distance lines, and the trains
delayed or diverted range from the Vienna-Dortmund and
Hamburg-Passau services to those serving the nearby airport of
Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt. Thousands have been
stranded or severely delayed.
Deutsche Bahn boss Ruediger Grube has cancelled his holiday
to tackle the mess and the firm has acknowledged that staffing
problems go beyond Mainz, where the team of 15 signal workers
had already been reduced by summer holidays before sickness
struck.
"We have a strained situation across the country," one
member of the state-owned rail operator's board told German
television.
The chaos has topped the news and critics blame cost cuts
made in preparation for a partial privatisation that was
abandoned due to the financial crisis.
With public frustration mounting and an election due in six
weeks' time, politicians have been queuing up to try to score
campaign points.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) have asked Transport
Minister Peter Ramsauer to explain the mess. Chancellor Angela
Merkel's SPD challenger, Peer Steinbrueck, accused Deutsche Bahn
of making "false economies" that had come back to haunt it.
Rainer Bruederle, a senior member of Merkel's Free Democrat
junior coalition partners, complained of an "international
embarrassment" and said the solution was an overhaul of Deutsche
Bahn and a fresh privatisation attempt.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Kevin Liffey)