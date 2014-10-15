BERLIN Oct 15 German train drivers staged a nationwide strike for the second time in a week on Wednesday, causing major traffic disruptions as people were forced to use buses, cars and planes.

The stoppage by the drivers' union GDL, which is in dispute with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn over pay, meant two thirds of regional train services were cancelled as well as many commuter trains, Deutsche Bahn said.

In a separate German transport dispute, pilots at national airline Lufthansa's low-cost unit Germanwings said they would stage a 12-hour strike from noon on Thursday, with 100 mostly domestic flights cancelled.

The railway strike started at 1200 GMT on Wednesday and was due to run until 0200 GMT on Thursday.

Deutsche Bahn called the action "completely incomprehensible". It has offered a conditional pay rise of two percent.

GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The union also wants a mandate to negotiate for train guards and other personnel, something Deutsche Bahn has rejected.

The company wants to halt talks until the government passes a law which would mean a settlement with the biggest union in a firm would apply to all workers in that firm. GDL, which is not the biggest union within Deutsche Bahn, opposes such reforms. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown and Louise Ireland)