* Second national strike in a week

* Will hit one of Germany's busiest travel weekends

* Dispute over pay, hours, negotiating rights (Adds Deutsche Bahn comment, details)

BERLIN, Oct 17 German train drivers began their second national strike in a week on Friday, halting services in the build-up to one of the busiest weekends of 2014 in a dispute over pay and negotiating rights with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The strike will stop about two thirds of national train services and many lines in Berlin and other cities as school holidays start in most of Germany's federal states, the train operator said.

Drivers' union GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for 20,000 drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. It also wants to set wage deals for around 17,000 train guards and other personnel, also among its members.

This is something Deutsche Bahn rejects, however, saying it will only negotiate with the largest union representing workers in those categories, EVG.

"The GDL is running riot," Deutsche Bahn said in a statement, accusing the union of "spoiling the holidays of millions of Germans without any need".

Freght train drivers started their strike at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday. Passenger train drivers were due to join in from 2 a.m. on Saturday, with both stoppages due to come to an end at 4 a.m. on Monday, said the union.

Deutsche Bahn has presented a new offer to GDL and proposed talks for Sunday if the union calls off the strike, a spokesman said, without giving further details.

Two weeks ago, the company offered GDL a 2 percent pay rise which it rejected.

Passenger train drivers staged a 14-hour strike over Wednesday and Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)