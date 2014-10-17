* Second national strike in a week
* Will hit one of Germany's busiest travel weekends
* Dispute over pay, hours, negotiating rights
BERLIN, Oct 17 German train drivers began their
second national strike in a week on Friday, halting services in
the build-up to one of the busiest weekends of 2014 in a dispute
over pay and negotiating rights with state-owned rail operator
Deutsche Bahn.
The strike will stop about two thirds of national train
services and many lines in Berlin and other cities as school
holidays start in most of Germany's federal states, the train
operator said.
Drivers' union GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for
20,000 drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37
hours from 39 hours. It also wants to set wage deals for around
17,000 train guards and other personnel, also among its members.
This is something Deutsche Bahn rejects, however, saying it
will only negotiate with the largest union representing workers
in those categories, EVG.
"The GDL is running riot," Deutsche Bahn said in a
statement, accusing the union of "spoiling the holidays of
millions of Germans without any need".
Freght train drivers started their strike at 3 p.m. (1300
GMT) on Friday. Passenger train drivers were due to join in from
2 a.m. on Saturday, with both stoppages due to come to an end at
4 a.m. on Monday, said the union.
Deutsche Bahn has presented a new offer to GDL and proposed
talks for Sunday if the union calls off the strike, a spokesman
said, without giving further details.
Two weeks ago, the company offered GDL a 2 percent pay rise
which it rejected.
Passenger train drivers staged a 14-hour strike over
Wednesday and Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)