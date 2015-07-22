BERLIN, July 22 The German government is impeding effective competition on the railways to the benefit of state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, according to a report by the Monopolies Commission published on Wednesday.

The independent commission, which advises the government and produces a report on the railway market every two years, focused its criticism particularly on Deutsche Bahn's control of the railway network and stations, which it said was both reducing and discriminating against competition.

It said a planned law that seeks to curtail Deutsche Bahn's market power was not sufficient to give new impetus to competitors.

Deutsche Bahn has a two-thirds market share in rail freight transport and around an 80 percent share in regional rail transport. It continues to have a near-monopoly in long-distance transport.

"The situation has not changed significantly in recent years," the commission said.

It said competition from long-distance buses, which have grown popular since Germany started issuing licences for inter-city bus services in 2013, had increased pressure on Deutsche Bahn and would force the rail operator to improve its offering but added that this could not replace competition on the rails.

It also said the success of long-distance bus transport had shown there was a need for alternatives to the long-distance trains offered by Deutsche Bahn.

The commission said that by controlling the network, Deutsche Bahn had a headstart when it came to information such as free capacity on tracks and construction sites.

"The Monopolies Commission is convinced that effective and genuine competition can only develop if there is a complete separation of infrastructure and transport areas of the currently integrated group Deutsche Bahn AG," the commission said.

Deutsche Bahn and the government have declined to do that, saying it is in the best-interest of customers to control both. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)