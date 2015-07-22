BERLIN, July 22 The German government is
impeding effective competition on the railways to the benefit of
state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, according to a
report by the Monopolies Commission published on Wednesday.
The independent commission, which advises the government and
produces a report on the railway market every two years, focused
its criticism particularly on Deutsche Bahn's control of the
railway network and stations, which it said was both reducing
and discriminating against competition.
It said a planned law that seeks to curtail Deutsche Bahn's
market power was not sufficient to give new impetus to
competitors.
Deutsche Bahn has a two-thirds market share in rail freight
transport and around an 80 percent share in regional rail
transport. It continues to have a near-monopoly in long-distance
transport.
"The situation has not changed significantly in recent
years," the commission said.
It said competition from long-distance buses, which have
grown popular since Germany started issuing licences for
inter-city bus services in 2013, had increased pressure on
Deutsche Bahn and would force the rail operator to improve its
offering but added that this could not replace competition on
the rails.
It also said the success of long-distance bus transport had
shown there was a need for alternatives to the long-distance
trains offered by Deutsche Bahn.
The commission said that by controlling the network,
Deutsche Bahn had a headstart when it came to information such
as free capacity on tracks and construction sites.
"The Monopolies Commission is convinced that effective and
genuine competition can only develop if there is a complete
separation of infrastructure and transport areas of the
currently integrated group Deutsche Bahn AG," the commission
said.
Deutsche Bahn and the government have declined to do that,
saying it is in the best-interest of customers to control both.
