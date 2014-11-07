By Peter Maushagen
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 6 A German court dismissed an
attempt on Thursday by rail operator Deutsche Bahn to halt a
nationwide strike that has paralysed the country and threatens
to keep people from attending weekend celebrations of the 25th
anniversary of the Berlin Wall's fall.
Labour court judge Ursula Schmidt ruled on Thursday the
strike, which stopped commuter travel from early in the morning,
does not violate German law and is not out of proportion.
"Strikes have major impacts and cause major damage," Schmidt
told reporters in Frankfurt shortly before midnight on Thursday
after six hours of deliberations. "But that's what strikes are
all about."
The decision means that the action over negotiating rights
and pay will continue until Monday, idling some 196,000 Deutsche
Bahn workers and millions of travelers in a country where
strikes are rare.
The GDL drivers' union accuses the railway of denying it the
right to negotiate for 17,000 train stewards. It wants a 5
percent pay increase and a reduction in the working week to 37
hours from 39 hours.
State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn had filed
the injunction to halt the strike after the GDL rejected an
offer of mediation and began what will become the longest strike
in the German railway's post-war history.
Deutsche Bahn had hoped the court would stop the strike and
appoint mediators. Deutsche Bahn, which had seen the chances of
success in court as limited, will appeal the decision, according
to its lawyer, Thomas Ubber.
A court spokeswoman said the negotiations at the next court
session were likely to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. A
compromise proposal Schmidt made on Thursday was ultimately
rejected by both sides.
"That was a smart proposal by the court," said Ulrich Weber,
a Deutsche Bahn board member. "Neither side would have had to
make concessions. It was only a proposal to move the process
forward without burdening customers further."
About 5.5 million Germans travel by rail each day, relying
on the high-speed lines that criss-cross the country. About
one-fifth of German freight is also transported by rail, which
has been idled by the strike since Wednesday, costing companies
dearly.
Economists estimate a strike of more than three days could
cost the economy up to 100 million euros ($126 million) a day if
assembly lines have to shut because of supply shortages.
Strikes in Germany are relatively rare because employers and
larger unions are usually able to resolve their differences at
the negotiating table. GDL had held a 60-hour strike on a school
holiday weekend last month, stranding millions.
The train drivers have been pilloried in the media, with Die
Welt newspaper referring to it as a "stupid strike" on its front
page and top-selling Bild calling it a "monster strike."
Even Chancellor Angela Merkel, who rarely gets involved in
industrial disputes, appealed to the train drivers' "sense of
responsibility" on Wednesday and urged mediation.
Merkel's government is working on a new law to limit the
power of smaller unions like the GDL.
The industries most affected by rail freight disruptions are
carmakers, chemicals companies and steel producers. Car makers
have tried to redirect some of their supplies. Volkswagen
, BMW and Audi say their goal is
to prevent any stoppages in production.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen,; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Alan Crosby; editing by Chris Reese)