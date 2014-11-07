By Frank Siebelt
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Germany's state rail operator
Deutsche Bahn appealed to a higher court on Friday to try to
stop a train drivers' strike after a lower court rejected its
argument that the strike was illegal.
The strike, which began on Wednesday, has brought rail
travel and freight to a halt across the nation of 82 million
people, disrupting the lives of commuters, long-distance
travellers, manufacturers and retailers.
The labour court in the regional state of Hesse began
deliberations on Friday morning after a lower labour court in
Frankfurt ruled on Thursday that the strike was neither illegal
nor disproportionate.
If it runs until Monday as planned, the action will be the
longest rail strike in Germany's post-war history. It also
threatens to mar celebrations in Berlin this weekend of the 25th
anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 1989.
"Strikes have major impact and cause major damage," Judge
Ursula Schmidt told reporters shortly before midnight after six
hours of deliberations. "But that's what strikes are all about."
The strike by the 20,000-strong GDL train drivers' union
over pay and negotiating rights has brought to a halt a network
that employs 196,000 people.
The union is demanding the right to negotiate on behalf of
17,000 train stewards. It also wants a 5 percent pay increase
and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours from 39.
Deutsche Bahn had asked for an injunction to halt
the strike after the GDL rejected an offer of mediation.
Union leader Claus Weselsky, who has been vilified in the
media and in public, said the right to strike was protected by
the constitution.
"We hope that this court will also respect our
constitutional rights," he said on his way into court on Friday.
About 5.5 million Germans travel by rail each day, relying
on the high-speed lines that criss-cross the country. About a
fifth of German freight is also transported by rail.
Economists estimate a strike of more than three days could
cost the economy up to 100 million euros ($130 million) a day if
assembly lines have to shut because of supply shortages.
Strikes in Germany are relatively rare because employers and
larger unions are usually able to resolve differences at the
negotiating table. The GDL held a 60-hour strike on a school
holiday weekend last month.
(Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)