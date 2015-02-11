BERLIN Feb 11 German state-run railway Deutsche
Bahn and the train drivers' union GDL on Wednesday
broke off talks over a wage dispute that caused major disruption
late last year, raising the prospect of more strikes.
"We were close to a breakthrough agreement on a basic
structure for a collective agreement when the GDL rejected it
without any reason," said DB board member Ulrich Weber, calling
the union's behaviour "irrational".
GDL rejected that version of events. The union's spokeswoman
Gerda Seibert said the leadership would now discuss possible
industrial action but ruled out immediate transport stoppages.
Train strikes late last year affected 5.5 billion people who
travel by rail each day and industries reliant on rail freight
such as carmakers, chemical companies and steel producers.
GDL has already secured commitment for a one-off payment of
510 euros ($576) for 2014 and wants a 5 percent wage rise for
2015 and to be able to negotiate on behalf of employees in other
areas of the company, where DB said it has ceded some ground.
Coinciding with a series of strikes at airline Lufthansa
, the transport stoppages prompted Germany's government
to draft a law to limit the power of small unions like those
grouping German train drivers and airline pilots.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Ruettger and Thorsten Severin; Writing
by Stephen Brown; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)