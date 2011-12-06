MUNICH, Germany Dec 6 German Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler brushed off on Tuesday a threat by
Standard & Poors to slash credit ratings across the euro zone,
saying Germany remained an anchor of European economic
stability.
"Germany will not let itself be influenced by... the
short-lived verdict of one rating agency," Roesler said on the
margins of a conference in Munich, echoing earlier comments by
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We think nothing of such threats. We have no difficulties
on the financial markets. We are and remain the anchor of
stability in Europe," he said.
Citing "continuing disagreements among European policy
makers on how to tackle th eimmediate market confidence", S&P
threatened to cut the credit ratings of 15 countries, including
Germany and France, by 1-2 notches.