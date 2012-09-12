BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin acquires 5 buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Rating agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday affirmed Germany's sovereign credit rating at A-plus, but warned the euro zone's biggest economy could see a cut as the ratio of debt-to-gross domestic product grows.
The agency's move came the same day that Germany's Constitutional Court gave a green light for the country to ratify Europe's new bailout fund, boosting hopes for a solution to the region's three-year-old debt crisis.
The end result of the ruling, Egan-Jones said in a statement, "will be higher liabilities for Germany, and a decline in overall credit quality. However, we believe the market will see this as a positive, although from an economic and fiscal standpoint significant damage will be done to Germany."
Accordingly, "we expect to cut as Germany's adjusted debt to GDP grows," the statement added.
Moody's Investors Service rates Germany Aaa with a negative outlook. Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch rate the country AAA with a stable outlook.
* Alexander & Baldwin acquires five buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc filed a countersuit against Dollar Express on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.