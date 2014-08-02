(Fixes name of property development to Metropol in paragraphs
* Berlin property prices rise as Wall legacy fades
* Berlin now "safe" for business - property consultant
* City needs affordable, not luxury housing - activist
By Anja Nilsson
BERLIN, Aug 1 When luxury living quarter The
Garden opens next year only a metal strip across the courtyard
retracing the Berlin Wall will remind its affluent inhabitants
that 25 years ago this was the "death strip" on no man's land
separating east and west.
Instead of barbed wire and sentries, residents will be
greeted by a 24/7 doorman and concierge service - and perhaps
eventually, a growing, city-wide pushback against
gentrification.
On the anniversary of the fall of the Wall in 1989, Berlin
is belatedly attracting the kind of wealth normally associated
with the capital of a major economic power.
A fluke of history means the city has a supply of vacant
lots in coveted central locations along the Wall built by East
Germany's communists to keep capitalism at bay, though some
developers are wary of being too brazenly commercial about this.
"Clients, international and German alike, value living on
historical ground," said Michael Ries of the property developer
Pantera which is behind The Garden project and is the German
partner to Sotheby's International Realty.
That same history has led to a less-than-linear growth path
for Berlin's property market in the last quarter-century.
"For the longest time, it was just not worth buying here.
This changed once Germany and Berlin emerged as a safe business
location and investment destination in the wake of the economic
and financial crisis," said Nikolaus Ziegert, whose consultancy
has a 17.5 percent slice of the luxury market.
Economy Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has warned of the danger
of a German property price bubble and the central bank has said
apartments in some urban locations are over-valued by up to 25
percent, but the financial watchdog sees no evidence of this and
Berlin itself seems to be years away from any such risk.
"Only if this price increase continues for years and years
would we approach something close to a property bubble in
Berlin," said Franz Eilers, head of research at the VDP mortgage
bank association.
Last year 220 luxury condominiums were sold in Berlin, up
from 185 in previous years, according to a report by consultancy
bulwiengesa for Ziegert. International clients now make up half
of the buyers in the luxury market, said Ries.
Dubbed the "epicenter of cool" and "Brooklyn on the Spree"
river by the foreign press, Berlin is seeing economic growth to
match its trendy reputation. Its output grew 1.7 percent in
2013, higher than the German national average.
Compared to London, New York and Paris, the Berlin market is
still in its infancy. An exclusive complex, like Ziegert's Lux,
is rare. It is more common to have a few luxury flats rub
shoulders with normally priced ones, as in Pantera's The Garden.
SELLING POINT?
Legal disputes are often behind the long delays in building
along the Wall's route.
Not all developers agree that the Cold War history is a
valid selling point. Annette Mischler of the Groth Group sees it
as "artificially resurrecting history" to put it in promotional
material but Ries at Pantera said it would be to "ignore
important history if we didn't".
The Wall is not the only historical association on Berlin's
luxury property market. Film enthusiasts can now buy one of 220
lofts in Ziegert's red-bricked Metropol Park, named for the
Fritz Lang movie masterpiece "Metropolis" of 1927. The most
expensive flat in the complex went for 1.3 million euros (1.75
million).
The brochures did not mention its past role as the Karl Marx
Academy where communist cadres were trained, though it does add
to the "aura" of the building, the Ziegert consultancy's
Schlueter said.
Eva Maria Fallenberg, 42, a radiologist hunting for an
apartment in Berlin, said such matters were "not a priority" in
her search but she was drawn to the Metropol complex's "rich
history", though she decided against buying there.
"I really liked the project's efforts to preserve and
restore the exterior of the building, unlike projects by the
Wall Park and the East Side Gallery," she said, referring to two
of the tourist landmarks along the route of the Berlin Wall.
A 600-apartment project by the Wall Park, a former border
strip turned into a park with live music and a flea market that
attract about 50,000 people each weekend, has locals up in arms
- part of an anti-gentrification backlash in a city better known
for squatters and struggling artists than plush condominiums.
"The argument that they're helping the community by building
much-needed new apartments is ridiculous," said Alexander Puell,
a 39-year-old member of the Wall Park Friends Association.
"Yes, we need a lot of new apartments, but there is no
shortage of luxury apartments, what we need is socially
responsible investment appropriate to this neighborhood," Puell
said as he promoted recycling at a school near the Wall Park.
The Groth Group, which owns the site, said the plan is for
middle-class housing, but for locals like Puell luxury begins
much lower than the official definition of 5,000 euros
($6,700)per square metre.
Parallel protests against a luxury project at the East Side
Gallery, a 1.3-km section of the Wall covered with paintings,
suggest there is a "slowly crystallising network of Berliners
concerned about city development", Puell said.
(Reporting by Anja Nilsson; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Michael Roddy)