FRANKFURT Jan 26 German central bank executive
board member Andreas Dombret sees no sign of a bubble forming in
the broader real estate market, dismissing fears centred around
a residential property price rise that continues to exceed
overall inflation rates.
"A panic is not justified," the Bundesbank's Dombret said in
comments published on Saturday by business weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
"Even if there are signs of an exaggeration in preferred
areas of some German metropolitan areas, one should not speak of
a real estate bubble," he said.
Bundesbank calculations seen by WirtschaftsWoche show
property prices in 125 German cities rose 5.3 percent in 2012
compared with the previous year.
Germany's inflation rate has remained above the ECB's euro
zone target of below 2 percent for much of 2012 as its economy
outperformed European peers, fuelling robust wage rises.
"Excessive credit growth is typical for a bubble and you
don't see that here in Germany. Real estate is solidly
financed," he said, reaffirming his recent warning though that
loose monetary policy and high liquidity could pose a risk.
