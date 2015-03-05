* Rents in big cities have risen sharply
* Increases limited to 10 pct above local averages
* Critics say it will exacerbate a housing shortage
BERLIN, March 5 Germany's lower house of
parliament passed a law on Thursday to limit rent rises in
metropolitan areas to 10 percent above local averages when
properties change hands, in a bid to stop tenants being priced
out of the market.
Rents have shot up by as much as 30 or 40 percent since 2007
in cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Frankfurt.
The rises have had a particularly big impact in Germany
where nearly half the population lives in rented accommodation.
Home ownership at just 46 percent is the second lowest in Europe
after Switzerland.
"It's a good day for the German tenant," said Justice
Minister Heiko Mass, a Social Democrat. Around five million
properties will be affected by the new rules, he said.
The rent cap was originally proposed by the centre-left
Social Democrats before the 2013 election and later adopted by
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
The new law will only apply to areas where the housing
market is particularly tight. In addition, landlords or the
person who engages the broker will have to pay the broker's fee
rather than the tenant -- a charge sometimes as high as two
months' rent.
German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen has
criticised the cap, saying the new rules will discourage
investment and exacerbate a housing shortage in big cities.
The opposition Greens and Left party have also complained
that the proposal has too many exemptions, including one that
excludes properties built after Oct. 1, 2014 and buildings that
have been thoroughly renovated.
The new rules will be debated by the upper house of
parliament on March 27 and could come into law from April.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Holger Hansen; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)