BERLIN, Sept 23 The parties in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition have agreed on the main points of a law to limit rent increases to 10 percent above local averages when properties change hands, senior conservative Volker Kauder said on Tuesday.

New rules to stop some people being priced out of the market were originally put forward by the centre-left Social Democrats before last year's election but Merkel's conservatives quickly adopted the idea.

Some 40 million people, or nearly half the population, live in rented accommodation in Germany and rents have been rising sharply, sometimes by up to 30 or 40 percent, in big cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich.

The planned new law is due to come into force in the first half of next year. It is to apply in areas where the property market is particularly tight.

In addition, landlords rather than tenants will in future pay the broker. The new rules will not apply to newly built or thoroughly renovated properties and also includes changes to brokers' commission.

The Social Democrats said the plans would allow further investment in new flats.

"If we want to prevent enormous rises in rents in the long term, we need new accommodation to be built," said Justice Minister Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat.

"Whoever invests money should be able to still earn money. But flats are not just products, they are homes for people. All our lives will be poorer if people are divided into different areas according to their income," said Maas.

Relatively low rental costs have over the years helped to keep the home-ownership ratio low in Germany at 46 percent.