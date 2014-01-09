(Merges two stories, adds details from Shell statement, police comment)

LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 9 A fire at a chemical tank at Shell's 195,000 barrel per day Rheinland refinery in Godorf, Cologne in Germany was put out at 1515 GMT on Thursday, just over an hour after it started, the company said.

"The plant's and the external fire brigades and the police are present and extinguished the fire," it said, adding that its initial assessments found no sign that dangerous substances had been emitted.

In an earlier statement, Shell said that a tank of toluene, a solvent and a feedstock for the manufacture of other petrochemicals, had caught fire.

Dark smoke hung over the plant, and local residents were asked to close doors and windows and stay indoors.

A police spokesman said no one was injured.

An accident at the same site injured two people in November. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Ron Bousso, Vera Eckert and Matthias Inverardi; editing by David Evans and Jane Baird)